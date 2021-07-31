BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
rating with
17 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 0
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 1
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 2
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 3
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 4
Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn - Image 5
+18 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT
4 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Sukhumvit Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 16 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn in a prioritized manner, and Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation and/or refund will be considered in the event of force majeure that you will not be able to travel as planned. Supporting documents must be provided.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 test (Detected as having an infection), a refund will be considered depending on circumstances.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 52
฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premium 54
฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Junior 58
฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 81
฿24,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Deluxe 88
฿34,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 101
฿37,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Deluxe 169
฿53,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿30,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿16,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn is a modern luxury hotel featuring accommodations that offer the modern, clean lines of the Scandinavian design style.

Whether you’re visiting Bangkok on business or for pleasure, you’ll find yourself in one of the most vibrant areas of the city. Our hotel near Sathorn in Bangkok offers plenty of options for convenient and quick public transportation right in the Sathorn vicinity.

We offer five types of accommodations within the 66 rooms in the hotel. They range from The One Bedroom Deluxe room, which has a floor area of 52 square meters. The Residence, Three Bedroom Executive room which has a floor area of 169 square meters. The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn offer perfect luxury accommodations for friends and family in town for a week or longer.

Amenities / Features

  • Real time RT- PCR for Covid19 on Day 1 & Day 5 perform at hotel (Schedule depend on the arrival and *result within 6 hours*)
  • Complimentary return transportation between the hotel and the hospital.
  • Limousine pick up from the airport.
  • Room with view and balcony.
  • Smart TV.
  • Wi-Fi Internet.
  • Breakfast included service in the room. (Food in box, Thai, Western and vegetarian available for selection) No Indian Cuisine.
  • Complimentary drinking water during stay.
  • Washing machine and tumble dry with detergent liquid.
  • Bathroom with TOTO Washlet toilet.
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
2
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇦🇺David cole

Reviewed on 31/07/2021
Arrived on 15/07/2021
3.7 1 Bedroom Premium
Positives     
  • Great staff very helpful nice room
Negatives
  • Food not great

I would encourage anyone to stay here very nice good location good staff nice room and quiet only issue was food not great

🇫🇷ROCARD Daniel et MARQUES Linda

Reviewed on 26/07/2021
Arrived on 06/07/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives     
  • comfort
  • service
  • wifi
Negatives
  • Promenade
  • balcony view

Very good stay at the Amanta Hotel, the service is very good even if it was in the context of COVID and the mandatory 15-night quarantine. After the 3rd negative PCR test, we would have liked to stretch our legs for 1 hour somewhere in the hotel but we were not offered it.

🇫🇷touitou gilles

Reviewed on 23/04/2021
Arrived on 07/04/2021
4.7 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives     
  • everybody very hepfull . Appartment very clean .Wifi working perfectly .
  • Balcony big
Negatives
  • No

Hignly recommended for asg . I did not seethe timegoone . I felt relex confortable Netflix from France works in Thailand. So was good to pass the time

🇸🇬Lim Sianron

Reviewed on 31/03/2021
Arrived on 20/03/2021
3.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives     
  • The hotel does its best to make things comfortable for the guest
Negatives
  • The quarantine is in effect almost 15.5 days long inclusive of check-in and also check-out days.

Unnecessarily long quarantine. Tourists in numbers will never return with such a lengthy quarantine.

Address / Map

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Trinity Silom Hotel
8
rating with
9433 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
7.6
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
The Idle Residence
8.2
rating with
521 reviews
From ฿-1
Hi Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
2711 reviews
From ฿-1
Amara Bangkok Hotel
9
rating with
2076 reviews
From ฿-1
Indra Regent Hotel
7.2
rating with
1145 reviews
From ฿-1
M2 De Bangkok Hotel
7.6
rating with
1993 reviews
From ฿-1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel
8.7
rating with
1165 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU