Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Sukhumvit Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation and/or refund will be considered in the event of force majeure that you will not be able to travel as planned. Supporting documents must be provided. In the event of a positive COVID-19 test (Detected as having an infection), a refund will be considered depending on circumstances.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Deluxe 52 m² ฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Premium 54 m² ฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Junior 58 m² ฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Executive 81 m² ฿24,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Deluxe 88 m² ฿34,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Executive 101 m² ฿37,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿21,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 3 Bedroom Deluxe 169 m² ฿53,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿39,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿30,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿16,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,200 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn is a modern luxury hotel featuring accommodations that offer the modern, clean lines of the Scandinavian design style. Whether you’re visiting Bangkok on business or for pleasure, you’ll find yourself in one of the most vibrant areas of the city. Our hotel near Sathorn in Bangkok offers plenty of options for convenient and quick public transportation right in the Sathorn vicinity. We offer five types of accommodations within the 66 rooms in the hotel. They range from The One Bedroom Deluxe room, which has a floor area of 52 square meters. The Residence, Three Bedroom Executive room which has a floor area of 169 square meters. The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn offer perfect luxury accommodations for friends and family in town for a week or longer.

Amenities / Features Real time RT- PCR for Covid19 on Day 1 & Day 5 perform at hotel (Schedule depend on the arrival and *result within 6 hours*)

Complimentary return transportation between the hotel and the hospital.

Limousine pick up from the airport.

Room with view and balcony.

Smart TV.

Wi-Fi Internet.

Breakfast included service in the room. (Food in box, Thai, Western and vegetarian available for selection) No Indian Cuisine.

Complimentary drinking water during stay.

Washing machine and tumble dry with detergent liquid.

Bathroom with TOTO Washlet toilet.

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 4 reviews 🇦🇺 David cole Arrived on 15/07/2021 3.7 1 Bedroom Premium Positives Great staff very helpful nice room Negatives Food not great I would encourage anyone to stay here very nice good location good staff nice room and quiet only issue was food not great 🇫🇷 ROCARD Daniel et MARQUES Linda Arrived on 06/07/2021 4.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe Positives comfort

service

wifi Negatives Promenade

balcony view Very good stay at the Amanta Hotel, the service is very good even if it was in the context of COVID and the mandatory 15-night quarantine. After the 3rd negative PCR test, we would have liked to stretch our legs for 1 hour somewhere in the hotel but we were not offered it. 🇫🇷 touitou gilles Arrived on 07/04/2021 4.7 1 Bedroom Deluxe Positives everybody very hepfull . Appartment very clean .Wifi working perfectly .

Balcony big Negatives No Hignly recommended for asg . I did not seethe timegoone . I felt relex confortable Netflix from France works in Thailand. So was good to pass the time 🇸🇬 Lim Sianron Arrived on 20/03/2021 3.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe Positives The hotel does its best to make things comfortable for the guest Negatives The quarantine is in effect almost 15.5 days long inclusive of check-in and also check-out days. Unnecessarily long quarantine. Tourists in numbers will never return with such a lengthy quarantine.