Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Sukhumvit Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 16 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn in a prioritized manner, and Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation and/or refund will be considered in the event of force majeure that you will not be able to travel as planned. Supporting documents must be provided.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 test (Detected as having an infection), a refund will be considered depending on circumstances.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 52m²
฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premium 54m²
฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Junior 58m²
฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 81m²
฿24,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Deluxe 88m²
฿34,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 101m²
฿37,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Deluxe 169m²
฿53,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿30,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿16,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn is a modern luxury hotel featuring accommodations that offer the modern, clean lines of the Scandinavian design style.
Whether you’re visiting Bangkok on business or for pleasure, you’ll find yourself in one of the most vibrant areas of the city. Our hotel near Sathorn in Bangkok offers plenty of options for convenient and quick public transportation right in the Sathorn vicinity.
We offer five types of accommodations within the 66 rooms in the hotel. They range from The One Bedroom Deluxe room, which has a floor area of 52 square meters. The Residence, Three Bedroom Executive room which has a floor area of 169 square meters. The Amanta Hotel and Residence Sathorn offer perfect luxury accommodations for friends and family in town for a week or longer.
Amenities / Features
- Real time RT- PCR for Covid19 on Day 1 & Day 5 perform at hotel (Schedule depend on the arrival and *result within 6 hours*)
- Complimentary return transportation between the hotel and the hospital.
- Limousine pick up from the airport.
- Room with view and balcony.
- Smart TV.
- Wi-Fi Internet.
- Breakfast included service in the room. (Food in box, Thai, Western and vegetarian available for selection) No Indian Cuisine.
- Complimentary drinking water during stay.
- Washing machine and tumble dry with detergent liquid.
- Bathroom with TOTO Washlet toilet.
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 4 reviews
If you were a guest at Amanta Hotel & Residence Sathorn
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.7 1 Bedroom Premium
Positives
Negatives
- Great staff very helpful nice room
I would encourage anyone to stay here very nice good location good staff nice room and quiet only issue was food not great
4.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives Negatives
Very good stay at the Amanta Hotel, the service is very good even if it was in the context of COVID and the mandatory 15-night quarantine. After the 3rd negative PCR test, we would have liked to stretch our legs for 1 hour somewhere in the hotel but we were not offered it.
4.7 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- everybody very hepfull . Appartment very clean .Wifi working perfectly .
- Balcony big
Hignly recommended for asg . I did not seethe timegoone .
I felt relex confortable
Netflix from France works in Thailand. So was good to pass the time
3.3 1 Bedroom Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- The hotel does its best to make things comfortable for the guest
- The quarantine is in effect almost 15.5 days long inclusive of check-in and also check-out days.
Unnecessarily long quarantine. Tourists in numbers will never return with such a lengthy quarantine.