Nestled in the heart of Nathon, Tawantok Beach Villas - an elite haven is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. With its location just from the city center and 30 km from the airport, this 5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Tawantok Beach Villas - an elite haven is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. The property features 5 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, children's high chair, cleaning products, clothes rack. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Samui, make Tawantok Beach Villas - an elite haven your home away from home.