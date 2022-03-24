SAMUI TEST & GO

SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA - AQ / ASQ

Samui
10
rating with
1 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and a bar, SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA provides accommodations in Bangrak Beach with free WiFi and pool views. This villa features a private pool, a garden and free private parking.

Featuring a Blu-ray player, the villa has a kitchen with a dishwasher, a microwave and a fridge, a living room with a seating area and a dining area, 4 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms with a hot tub and a shower. A flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a DVD player are provided.

Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a à la carte breakfast.

SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA offers a barbecue. A car rental service is available at the accommodations.

Bang Rak Beach is 1.2 mi from SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA, while Big Buddha is 1 mi away. The nearest airport is Samui International Airport, 1.9 mi from the villa.

Address / Map

9/156 Moo 5 Plai Laem soi 7, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

