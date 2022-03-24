Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and a bar, SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA provides accommodations in Bangrak Beach with free WiFi and pool views. This villa features a private pool, a garden and free private parking. Featuring a Blu-ray player, the villa has a kitchen with a dishwasher, a microwave and a fridge, a living room with a seating area and a dining area, 4 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms with a hot tub and a shower. A flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a DVD player are provided. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a à la carte breakfast. SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA offers a barbecue. A car rental service is available at the accommodations. Bang Rak Beach is 1.2 mi from SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA, while Big Buddha is 1 mi away. The nearest airport is Samui International Airport, 1.9 mi from the villa.

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible SOPARADISE LUXURY VILLA