Total AQ Hotel Rooms 166 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong is comprised of 258 guestrooms and suites overlooking the skyscrapers of Patong Bay. The hotel is well located in the heart of Patong, close to Jungceylon Shopping Center, the walking street of Bangla Road, and only a three-minute walk from the beach. The hotel is known for its modern facilities, personal service, and international standards of comfort. Rooms are designed with the diverse needs of today’s world travelers in mind. Whether they are business, leisure, families, groups, or couples, guests will find that all the details and amenities are suited for everyone.

Amenities / Features 1-time Round trip airport transfer to and from Phuket International Airport to the hotel (Maximum: 5 persons per van)

Each room fully equipped private room with balcony

Meals: Full board including breakfast, lunch, and dinner (From selected menu/ delivered to the room)

Room cleaning every 3 days

Complimentary high-speed internet

Nursing service 24 hours

Twice daily temperature check and health monitoring with nurse supervision

2 times (PCR Test) COVID-19 screening test conducted in property on day 5 and 13 by a doctor of Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Certificate report on the status of each patient under observation (Medical Certification)

Certificate of COVID-19 free certificate on day 13 prior to the patient's release (Fit to Fly Certification)

