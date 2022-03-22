Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Featuring an outdoor pool as well as a sauna, the modern Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong is located 0.7 mi from Bangla Road and 0.7 mi from Jungceylon Shopping Center. Aside cozy air-conditioned guestrooms, the hotel offers a restaurant, a fitness center, bicycle rental and free WiFi in all areas.
Appointed with a private balcony, all rooms at Ramada Phuket Deevana Patong come with pleasant views of the city, rolling mountains or the pool. Each include a flat-screen satellite TV, a safety deposit box, an electric kettle and a private bathroom with free toiletries.
Other facilities available at this nonsmoking property are a 24-hour front desk, a tour desk, and a shuttle service, which has an extra charge. Guests can also make use of laundry and luggage storage services. Guests can enjoy a well-equipped sun terrace or soothing massage menus.
Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp is about 4.2 mi from this hotel, while Phuket Old Town can be reached under 6 mi. Phuket International Airport is is 14 mi from this accommodations. For added convenience, airport transfers can be arranged for an additional charge.
Guests can enjoy meals and selections of beverage at the hotel’s restaurant and bar. Alternatively, head to the property’s neighborhood for other dining options.
45/1 Raj-U-Thid 200 Pee Road (Patong 2nd Road), Patong, Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand