Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
When visiting Koh Samui, you'll feel right at home at Panacea Retreats - an elite haven as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Panacea Retreats - an elite haven ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service. The property features 5 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, children's high chair, cleaning products, clothes rack, free welcome drink. Recreational facilities available at the property include snorkeling, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Panacea Retreats - an elite haven is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Samui.