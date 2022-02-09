Total AQ Hotel Rooms 3 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai

Maximum of 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Whole Villa 820 m² ฿307,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿218,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿419,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

Quarantine in Paradise Stay at a secluded luxury estate set among acres of sprawling gardens, ponds and rice fields in Chiang Rai. Quarantine in paradise where you will have the entire estate to yourself. We only allow one party per time. Relax in your own 820 sq.m2 villa knowing your personal butlers and private chefs work hard to ensure every last detail is perfect. This 14-night stay is all-inclusive and comes with full board at Baan Sak Tong Villa and includes exclusive on property medical service from Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai. BAAN SAK TONG: THE THAI CHALET A magnificent teak villa perched above a lotus-filled pond and rice fields, Baan Sak Tong is an ultraluxurious, completely private all-inclusive getaway with its own private pool, spa and gym. EXCLUSIVE SERVICE BY PA SAK TONG • Pre-booking consultations • 10 nights’ accommodation • VIP Transfer service from Chiang Rai Airport • Full board meals including Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and snacks by highly trained personal chef • Fibre optic high-speed internet • 24 hours Room Service • International satellite and streaming TV DEDICATED SERVICE BY BANGKOK HOSPITAL CHIANG RAI • 3 times COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR) on Day 0, Day 5 and Day 14 at the resort • 2 times Stress Screening throughout your stay • 24 hours nursing service • Ambulance service • Tele Medicine • Doctor available if required • Official COVID-19 Free certificate provided on departure day More About Us www.pasaktong.com www.pasaktong.com/en/asq Contact Us Phone: + 66 (0) 5 202 0647 For enquiries please contact: [email protected]

