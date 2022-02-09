PHUKET TEST & GO

Pa Sak Tong Villa - AQ / ASQ

Chiang Rai
7.6
rating with
50 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 0
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 1
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 2
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 3
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 4
Pa Sak Tong Villa - Image 5
+2 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 3 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Pa Sak Tong Villa in a prioritized manner, and Pa Sak Tong Villa will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Whole Villa 820
฿307,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿218,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿419,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Netflix
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Quarantine in Paradise

Stay at a secluded luxury estate set among acres of sprawling gardens, ponds and rice fields in Chiang Rai. Quarantine in paradise where you will have the entire estate to yourself. We only allow one party per time. Relax in your own 820 sq.m2 villa knowing your personal butlers and private chefs work hard to ensure every last detail is perfect. This 14-night stay is all-inclusive and comes with full board at Baan Sak Tong Villa and includes exclusive on property medical service from Bangkok Hospital Chiang Rai.

BAAN SAK TONG: THE THAI CHALET

A magnificent teak villa perched above a lotus-filled pond and rice fields, Baan Sak Tong is an ultraluxurious, completely private all-inclusive getaway with its own private pool, spa and gym.

EXCLUSIVE SERVICE BY PA SAK TONG • Pre-booking consultations • 10 nights’ accommodation • VIP Transfer service from Chiang Rai Airport • Full board meals including Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and snacks by highly trained personal chef • Fibre optic high-speed internet • 24 hours Room Service • International satellite and streaming TV

DEDICATED SERVICE BY BANGKOK HOSPITAL CHIANG RAI • 3 times COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR) on Day 0, Day 5 and Day 14 at the resort • 2 times Stress Screening throughout your stay • 24 hours nursing service • Ambulance service • Tele Medicine • Doctor available if required • Official COVID-19 Free certificate provided on departure day

More About Us www.pasaktong.com www.pasaktong.com/en/asq

Contact Us Phone: + 66 (0) 5 202 0647 For enquiries please contact: [email protected]

15 หมู่ที่ 13 Mae Kon, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai 57000

