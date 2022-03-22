Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is located on Bangtao Beach. It offers rooms with a private balcony and free Wi-Fi. The resort is equipped with a spa, an outdoor pool and fitness center. A kid’s club and babysitting service are available. The property is a 20-minute drive to Patong Beach and Phuket International Airport. It is a 25-minute drive to Phuket Town. For Club, Suite and Villa room types, Club Lounge Access with VIP check-in, gourmet breakfast and afternoon snack, happy hour with beer and wine including chef's tasting menu is included. Rooms feature a flat-screen satellite TV, a mini-bar and a safety deposit box. It also has a coffee maker and a hairdryer. A bathtub is included in an private bathroom. Guests can arrange daytrips at the tour desk while staff at the 24-hour front desk can assist guests with luggage storage and shuttle service. The hotel is equipped with a business center and meeting facilities. Western and Asian cuisines are offered at Icon Terrace & Lounge and at Locavore, an all-day dining spot. Italian dishes and grilled specialties can be enjoyed at Edge Water Bistro & Bar.

Amenities / Features 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct health evaluation

Total of 3 Covid-19 screening test conducted on the day of arrival at the

Phuket International Airport, and on day 5 and 13 on property

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 13 prior to the patient's release

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Round trip airport transfer to and from resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high speed wireless internet access throughout the resort

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st SWAB test on day 5

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages