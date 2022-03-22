Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
Located in Patong Beach, less than 0.6 miles from Patong Beach, Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.
All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. With a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also provide guests with a city view. At Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket, every room is fitted with a seating area.
Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at the accommodation.
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket offers a sun terrace.
Popular points of interest near the hotel include Patong Boxing Stadium, Jungceylon Shopping Center and Banzaan Fresh Market. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 14.3 miles from Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket.
240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand