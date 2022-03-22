PHUKET TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.9
rating with
557 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located in Patong Beach, less than 0.6 miles from Patong Beach, Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. With a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also provide guests with a city view. At Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket, every room is fitted with a seating area.

Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at the accommodation.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket offers a sun terrace.

Popular points of interest near the hotel include Patong Boxing Stadium, Jungceylon Shopping Center and Banzaan Fresh Market. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 14.3 miles from Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket.

Amenities / Features

  • Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT – PCR)
  • 24-hour registered nurse on duty stationed at Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
  • Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Daily health monitoring
  • Face mask, alcohol gel and thermometer in room
  • Issuance of regular official reports on the status of each patient under observation
  • Official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release
  • All meals included(Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)
  • 4 Water bottles per day
  • Smart TV, Premium channels
  • 10% discount- Room Service
  • Complimentary Airport pick up
  • 1 night complimentary stay voucher at Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya or Oakwood Residences Sukhumvit 24, Bangkok (valid till 31st October 2021 stay)
  • Pre-buy your yoga mat at THB 650 net
  • Laundry service is available at additional cost
  • Individual split type air conditioner for better temperature control
  • PPE kit in all rooms
  • 35-minutes drive from hotel to hospital
  • Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hour service on demand)
Address / Map

240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

