TAK TEST & GO

Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort - AQ / ASQ

Tak
7.2
rating with
20 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 30 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Maesot-RAM Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly) smoothly blends Lanna design with a hint of Myanmar decoration. Surrounding the resort area is the gorgeous scenery of the only golf course in Mae Sod. Only six kilometers from the Mae Sod city center, the resort's ideal location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. To name a few of the resort's facilities, there are guestrooms, a restaurant, and conference rooms which are fully equipped with modern facilities. The resort also provides 24-hour security and a courteous staff. At Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly), the guestrooms are spacious and come with amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Enjoy high quality services and a perfect location at Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU