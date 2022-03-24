Total AQ Hotel Rooms 30 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Maesot-RAM Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly) smoothly blends Lanna design with a hint of Myanmar decoration. Surrounding the resort area is the gorgeous scenery of the only golf course in Mae Sod. Only six kilometers from the Mae Sod city center, the resort's ideal location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. To name a few of the resort's facilities, there are guestrooms, a restaurant, and conference rooms which are fully equipped with modern facilities. The resort also provides 24-hour security and a courteous staff. At Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly), the guestrooms are spacious and come with amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Enjoy high quality services and a perfect location at Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort (Pet-friendly).

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages