Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the restaurants, transportation hub, romance area of Samui city, Ban Suriya - an elite haven provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ban Suriya - an elite haven is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service, private check in/check out. 6 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, additional bathroom, children's high chair, cleaning products, clothes rack can be found in selected rooms. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as yoga room, snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Samui, make Ban Suriya - an elite haven your home away from home.

62/1 Moo 2, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

