PHUKET TEST & GO

Amari Buriram United - AQ / ASQ

Burirum
8.7
rating with
1325 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amari Buriram United in a prioritized manner, and Amari Buriram United will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Amari Buriram United are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Amari Buriram United features an outdoor pool and a restaurant. Located in Buriram Province It is known as the only hotel in Thailand with a football theme. Free Wi-Fi is available.

All air-conditioned rooms have a sitting area. Flat-screen cable TV Each room has a refrigerator. Electric kettle The bathroom comes with a shower and free toiletries.

The property is a 2-minute walk from Chang Arena and offers free on-site parking.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Amari Buriram United, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amari Buriram United
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU