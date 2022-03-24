Partner Hospital Thonburi Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Aleenta Resort and Spa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Aleenta Resort and Spa Phuket, Phangnga offers luxurious accommodation with private pools, free wireless internet access and a revitalising spa just steps away from the Andaman Sea. Situated along the white sands of Natai Beach, Aleenta Resort is just a 20-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. Villas are decorated in a contemporary style and provides a view of the ocean. While select villas include a private infinity-edge pool, most provide direct access to a common pool. They are all equipped with a sun deck and flat-screen television, as well as an iPod with a large music library and a docking station. Enjoy the view while having a swim or having a cocktail at the open-air bar. You can also pamper yourself with a massage and a variety of body treatments available at Aleenta's spa. Other facilities include a Yoga practice area, as well as a restaurant serving Thai and fusion cuisine, with vegetarian options also offered.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages