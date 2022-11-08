Updated on Nov 16th, 2022

Can I legally buy Cannabis in Thailand? Short answer is a resounding YES, long answer is as follows: On June 17, Thailand incorporated cannabis into a legislation governing traditional medicine, making it illegal to sell to those under the age of 20, pregnant women, and women who are nursing. Although growing cannabis plants for personal use is permitted, legally selling plants or anything made from them calls for a license. Cannabis flowers can contain an infinite amount of THC, however derivatives like gummies can only have a meager 0.2%. While it may be lawful to smoke marijuana at home, doing so in public is discouraged by rules that apply to conduct that is judged to be a "public nuisance" and might result in a $700 fine or three months in jail. Please note that concentrates (waxes, and cartridges) remain illegal.

Brief Cannabis History in Thailand February 2019 Cannabis use approved for medical purposes

Cannabis use approved for medical purposes December 2020 Local cannabis growers given the greenlight

Local cannabis growers given the greenlight Throughout 2021 Cannabis cafes start to open up with CBD/HEMP products Following the delisting of cannabis leaves from the narcotic’s list, cannabis cafes in Thailand have popped up offering teas and dishes (including pizza) made with cannabis leaves.

January 2022 Cannabis removed from narcotics list Cannabis – including the buds – were taken off the narcotic’s list, except for extracts with more than 0.2% THC. The revisions to the narcotics laws were intended to lift restrictions for those growing the plant for medical purposes or research.

June 2022 Cannabis fully decriminalized in Thailand

Can I legally grow Cannabis in Thailand? Yes! You can legally grow cannabis in Thailand, as long as you are registered. According to the FDA, registrants are permitted to produce and consume cannabis and hemp for personal health enhancement, the creation of conventional medications, as well as for commercial and industrial uses. They can also grow and refine hemp and cannabis plant parts. In addition to their date of birth and 13-digit ID number, applicants must also indicate whether they plan to consume marijuana for personal, medical, or commercial purposes. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that gives marijuana its euphoric effects or "high," is still present in marijuana extracts in amounts greater than 0.2 percent, but they are still illegal as narcotics.