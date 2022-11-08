Short answer is a resounding YES, long answer is as follows:
On June 17, Thailand incorporated cannabis into a legislation governing traditional medicine, making it illegal to sell to those under the age of 20, pregnant women, and women who are nursing. Although growing cannabis plants for personal use is permitted, legally selling plants or anything made from them calls for a license.
Cannabis flowers can contain an infinite amount of THC, however derivatives like gummies can only have a meager 0.2%. While it may be lawful to smoke marijuana at home, doing so in public is discouraged by rules that apply to conduct that is judged to be a "public nuisance" and might result in a $700 fine or three months in jail.
Please note that concentrates (waxes, and cartridges) remain illegal.
After the decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand thousands of Cannabis related businesses selling cannabis products, and services.
Yes! You can legally grow cannabis in Thailand, as long as you are registered.
According to the FDA, registrants are permitted to produce and consume cannabis and hemp for personal health enhancement, the creation of conventional medications, as well as for commercial and industrial uses. They can also grow and refine hemp and cannabis plant parts.
In addition to their date of birth and 13-digit ID number, applicants must also indicate whether they plan to consume marijuana for personal, medical, or commercial purposes.
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that gives marijuana its euphoric effects or "high," is still present in marijuana extracts in amounts greater than 0.2 percent, but they are still illegal as narcotics.
Yes! You can legally sell cannabis in Thailand, as long as you have the proper licenses through the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine at the Public Health Ministry.
Applicants may be either Thai or foreign nationals with valid work visas. They must already be running their company out of a physical shop where they want to sell marijuana. Owners of businesses may choose an agent to submit applications on their behalf.
Three license types. Each has a separate cost, such as THB20,000 for a permit to export marijuana to another nation or THB1,000 for medical research. The reasonable THB3,200 we were there for was the retail license.
The THB20 filing cost will be collected by staff together with your application and supporting documentation, but no more fees will be paid until the license is authorized and prepared for pickup, which should take about 30 days.
While applying for all three licenses is possible, doing so necessitates completing three different application forms.
Applicants are asked in the first part if they are registering as an individual, a business, or a nominated representative. By registering as a business, all officially nominated agents are covered by the license.
The essential documents are listed in the second part, at which point we started looking for a print shop with an hour to spare. People, these are bureaucrats: At precisely 4 PM, they will close their doors.
We were instructed to wait for notification by phone and email when all the paperwork, including THB20, had been approved. At this time, the procedure takes roughly 30 days. If accepted, you will need to go back and pay the cost before the license is officially yours.
From the date of approval, the license is good for three years. If an extension is desired after it has expired, another trip is necessary.
And with that, all of you aspiring businesspeople will be prepared to sell marijuana should the law ever necessitate it. What if the legislation is altered? According to a staff member, it won't likely be "two or three years" before the present license paradigm is disrupted.
All of this information could, of course, evolve. If the authorities see it as a priority, the application will probably be put online and made English-friendly in the future.